This survey aims to help state and local emergency management officials across Connecticut identify and understand damages that have occurred during recent natural disaster activity. This is an information gathering survey only. The information you report will be used to determine if the State of Connecticut is eligible for any post disaster programs through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and/or the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Please note that by submitting this survey, you are not submitting a claim or requesting assistance. Reporting damages to Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is a voluntary activity, it is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.